Before they collide, a sailboat that has a mass of 6.1 kg is traveling to the right at a speed of 5.6 m/s. Meanwhile, a remote-controlled boat with a mass of 8.1 kg is moving to the left towards the sailboat at a speed of 4.1 m/s. After they collide, the sailboat stops moving. Determine the speed and direction of the remote-controlled boat after the collision.