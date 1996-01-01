24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Charge
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Electricity is the flow of charges, generally electrons from high potential to low potential. A circuit breaker is rated at 6300 A (1A = 1 C/s). The breaker will trip if this maximum current is sustained for 50 ms. Determine the i) amount of charge that will flow within that time and ii) the number of electrons that flow within that time.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 315 C ii) 31500 electrons
B
i) 315 C ii) 5.04 × 10-17 electrons
C
i) 315 C ii) 1.97 × 1021 electrons
D
i) 126 C ii) 2.02 × 10-17 electrons
E
i) 126 C ii) 7.87 × 1020 electrons