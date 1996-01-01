24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Charge
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two tiny iron balls to be used in an electrostatics experiment have a mass of 0.0550 kg each. The balls are placed 65.0 cm apart. Determine the number of electrons on each neutral ball. (Iron has an atomic mass of 55.85 g/mol and atomic number 26)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.54 × 1022 electrons
B
5.93 × 1020 electrons
C
5.93 × 1023 electrons
D
1.54 × 1025 electrons
E
3.31 × 1025 electrons