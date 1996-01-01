5. Projectile Motion
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an imaginary concept that the Olympics are held on another planet whose gravitational acceleration is 1/10 times its value on earth. During the event of javelin throw, the spear is launched at an angle of 45 degrees with respect to horizontal and a takeoff speed of 20 m/s. Determine the difference between a spear's time of flight on the imaginary planet and its time of flight on earth.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
31.8 s
B
2.89 s
C
28.9 s
D
26.0 s