33. Geometric Optics
Total Internal Reflection
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A few young boys are practicing diving in a swimming pool. While doing so, one of the boys loses a silver coin in his pocket which falls into the pool. The coin reaches the bottom of the pool at a depth of 5.0 m. Treating the coin as a point, determine the circumference of the largest circle at the water surface through which the light ray reflected from the coin will pass out of water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.70 m
B
35.81 m
C
48.75 m
D
98.44 m
E
4.50 m