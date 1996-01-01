33. Geometric Optics
Total Internal Reflection
33. Geometric Optics Total Internal Reflection
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the angle at which the light wave gets refracted when it passes from liquid to air with an angle of incidence of 32°. The value of the critical angle for total internal reflection at the liquid-air interface is 41°.
Determine the angle at which the light wave gets refracted when it passes from liquid to air with an angle of incidence of 32°. The value of the critical angle for total internal reflection at the liquid-air interface is 41°.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
48.7o
B
50.7o
C
43.7o
D
53.7o