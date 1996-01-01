20. Heat and Temperature
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
You squeeze oranges to make 1 cup of juice of mass 230 g at 25 °C. If the juice freezes at -10°C, determine the heat that must be extracted from the juice to freeze it. Give the value in i) joules, ii) calories, and iii) Btu. Take specific heat capacity and latent heat of fusion 3915 J/kg⋅K and 30016 kJ/kg respectively.
i) 6.94 × 103 J ii) 1.66 × 103 cal iii) 6.6 Btu
i) 6.94 × 103 J ii) 6.6 cal iii) 1.66 × 103 Btu
i) 6.94 × 106 J ii) 1.66 × 106 cal iii) 6.6× 103 Btu
i) 6.94 × 106 J ii) 6.6× 103 cal iii) 1.66 × 106 Btu