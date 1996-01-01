19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
19. Fluid Mechanics Density
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
A viscous fluid is flowing through a 25.0 cm long pipe with a radius of 2.6 cm. The pressure of the fluid drops to 250 Pa along its length. Determine i) the average fluid velocity and ii) the volume flow rate in l/min through the pipe. The coefficient of viscosity of the fluid is 2.50 × 10-3 Pa•s.
A viscous fluid is flowing through a 25.0 cm long pipe with a radius of 2.6 cm. The pressure of the fluid drops to 250 Pa along its length. Determine i) the average fluid velocity and ii) the volume flow rate in l/min through the pipe. The coefficient of viscosity of the fluid is 2.50 × 10-3 Pa•s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 33.8 m/s, ii) 4.31 × 103 l/min
B
i) 43.8 m/s, ii) 3.31 × 103 l/min
C
i) 34.8 m/s, ii) 4.41 × 103 l/min
D
i) 23.8 m/s, ii) 3.51 × 103 l/min