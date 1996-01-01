19. Fluid Mechanics
In a microfluidics experiment, a viscous liquid flows steadily through a horizontal duct. The duct has a non-uniform cross-section, its diameter decreases from 1.0 cm at point "A" to 0.5 cm at point "B". The liquid experiences a 500 Pa/m pressure gradient as it travels through point A. Determine the liquid's pressure gradient as it travels through point B.
500 Pa/m
1 kPa/m
4 kPa/m
8 kPa/m