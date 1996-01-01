6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mechanic lifts a pneumatic tire and releases it in the air. Explain why the tire bounces upward by answering these two questions. i) provide a free-body diagram of the tire when in contact with the ground. ii) specify the direction of the net force acting on the tire (if any).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) ii) no net force
B
i) ii) downward
C
i) ii) downward
D
i) ii) no net force
E
i) ii) upward
F
i) ii) upward