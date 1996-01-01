Electric forces have their sources on charges. The basic law of electrostatics states that like charges repel, unlike charges attract. A group of students charged spheres and assembled them as shown. The forces on sphere 1 are; A 12.0 N attractive force from sphere 2 that is directed outward from sphere 1 to 2. A 22.0 N repulsive force from sphere 3, directly outward from sphere 3 to sphere 1. The last force is a 17.0 N attractive force from sphere 4 directed from sphere 1 toward sphere 4. Treating forces like vectors, determine the magnitude and direction of the sum of forces, ΣF, on sphere 1.



