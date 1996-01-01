3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors Adding Vectors by Components
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Electric forces have their sources on charges. The basic law of electrostatics states that like charges repel, unlike charges attract. A group of students charged spheres and assembled them as shown. The forces on sphere 1 are; A 12.0 N attractive force from sphere 2 that is directed outward from sphere 1 to 2. A 22.0 N repulsive force from sphere 3, directly outward from sphere 3 to sphere 1. The last force is a 17.0 N attractive force from sphere 4 directed from sphere 1 toward sphere 4. Treating forces like vectors, determine the magnitude and direction of the sum of forces, ΣF, on sphere 1.
Electric forces have their sources on charges. The basic law of electrostatics states that like charges repel, unlike charges attract. A group of students charged spheres and assembled them as shown. The forces on sphere 1 are; A 12.0 N attractive force from sphere 2 that is directed outward from sphere 1 to 2. A 22.0 N repulsive force from sphere 3, directly outward from sphere 3 to sphere 1. The last force is a 17.0 N attractive force from sphere 4 directed from sphere 1 toward sphere 4. Treating forces like vectors, determine the magnitude and direction of the sum of forces, ΣF, on sphere 1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.96 N; 127°
B
1.50 N; 37°
C
1.50 N; 143°
D
7.96 N; 143°
E
1.50 N; 127°