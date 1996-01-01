22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Work Done Through Multiple Processes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A closed-loop or cyclic process is a process that starts and ends at the same point. The system returns to its initial state implying that initial and final states are the same. The PV diagram below shows the cyclic process for a gas sample. Determine the net work done by the gas during the process and verify that its magnitude is equal to the area of the loop.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
W = (P1 - P0)(V1 - V0); A = |(P1 - P0)(V1 - V0)|
B
W = (P0 - P1)(V1 - V0); A = |(P0 - P1)(V1 - V0)|
C
W = (P1 - P0)(V0 - V1); A = |(P0 - P1)(V1 - V0)|
D
W = (P1 - P0)(V0 - V1); A = |(P1 - P0)(V0 - V1)|
E
W = (P0 - P1)(V1 - V0); A = |(P1 - P0)(V0 - V1)|