29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges
29. Sources of Magnetic Field Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
An alpha particle travels along the z-axis with a constant speed v z = 3.2 × 10 7 m/s. Determine the magnitude and direction of the magnetic field at the point (0 cm, 5 cm, -1 cm) when the alpha particle is at (0 cm, 0 cm, -1 cm).
An alpha particle travels along the z-axis with a constant speed v z = 3.2 × 10 7 m/s. Determine the magnitude and direction of the magnetic field at the point (0 cm, 5 cm, -1 cm) when the alpha particle is at (0 cm, 0 cm, -1 cm).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-2.1 × 10-16k̂ T
B
-4.2 × 10-15î T
C
-3.2 × 10-14ĵ T
D
4.2 × 10-14ĵ T