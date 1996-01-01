5. Projectile Motion
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
5. Projectile Motion Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A golf ball is hit with a speed of 40 m/s making an angle θ above the horizontal. The ball faces an acceleration along the x-axis opposing its motion which is 15 % of the acceleration due to gravity. Calculate the value of θ so that the ball reaches a maximum horizontal distance.
Hint: use the following expression d/dθ(A•cosθ•sinθ - B•sin2θ) = A•cos(2θ) - B•sin(2θ)
A golf ball is hit with a speed of 40 m/s making an angle θ above the horizontal. The ball faces an acceleration along the x-axis opposing its motion which is 15 % of the acceleration due to gravity. Calculate the value of θ so that the ball reaches a maximum horizontal distance.
Hint: use the following expression d/dθ(A•cosθ•sinθ - B•sin2θ) = A•cos(2θ) - B•sin(2θ)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
87.8o
B
40.7o
C
88.7o
D
43.0o