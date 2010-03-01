Consider a charged rod with a linear charge density of λ = 2.5 μC/cm at rest as shown in the figure below. A ball is moving parallel to the rod with a velocity of v = 0.15 cm/s. Determine the electric field and magnetic field at a distance of 3.5 cm above the rod as seen by a stationary observer In the ball's frame. Hint: The stationary observer detects a current, I = λ•v.