29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a charged rod with a linear charge density of λ = 2.5 μC/cm at rest as shown in the figure below. A ball is moving parallel to the rod with a velocity of v = 0.15 cm/s. Determine the electric field and magnetic field at a distance of 3.5 cm above the rod as seen by a stationary observer In the ball's frame. Hint: The stationary observer detects a current, I = λ•v.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E = 1.3 × 106 N/C; B = 2.14 × 10 -12 T
B
E = 1.3 × 104 N/C; B = 1.07 × 10 -12 T
C
E = 1.3 × 104 N/C; B = 2.14 × 10 -12 T
D
E = 1.3 × 106 N/C; B = 1.07 × 10 -12 T