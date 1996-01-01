29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rectangular loop of wire with dimensions of 3.0 m by 2.0 m carries a 20.0 A current. The loop weighs 3.0 kg and is hinged at one edge on a smooth horizontal surface. If the current flows in the direction shown below, what should be the strength of a uniform horizontal magnetic field so that the loop stays at an angle of 30 degrees to the horizontal surface in equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.14 T
B
0.25 T
C
0.37 T
D
0.44 T