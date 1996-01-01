It has been demonstrated that when charged particles move in circular paths, they emit electromagnetic waves known as cyclotron radiation. Consequently, particles engaged in cyclotron motion with a velocity v experience a gradual depletion of their kinetic energy at a specific rate given by dk/dt = -(µ 0 •q4•B2•v2)/(8π•m2c). Considering a magnetic field strength of 3.0 T, determine the time it takes for (i) an electron and (ii) a proton to emit one-third of their energy while undergoing spiral motion due to the radiation.