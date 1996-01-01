28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the required magnetic field strength within each of the 42 identical bending magnets in a cyclotron, akin to the one used in particle acceleration. The electrons travel along a circular arc with a length of 0.8 m around each magnet, while maintaining a velocity of 3.2 × 107 m/s. It is assumed that there is a uniform magnetic field inside the magnet and zero magnetic field outside.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
62 μT
B
34 μT
C
5.4 mT
D
15 mT