An inertial reference frame moves at u = -0.400c in the negative x-direction (to the left) relative to a stationary frame. A detector on the inertial frame measures the speed of a moving space object to be v' to the left of the detector. Determine the speed v of the moving space object measured relative to the stationary frame when i) v' = -0.300c, ii) v' = -0.700c, and iii) v' = -0.770c