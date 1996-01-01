35. Special Relativity
Lorentz Transformations
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
An inertial reference frame moves at u = -0.400c in the negative x-direction (to the left) relative to a stationary frame. A detector on the inertial frame measures the speed of a moving space object to be v' to the left of the detector. Determine the speed v of the moving space object measured relative to the stationary frame when i) v' = -0.300c, ii) v' = -0.700c, and iii) v' = -0.770c
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) - 0.625c
ii) - 0.859c
iii) - 0.914c
B
i) -0.0892c
ii) -0.234c
iii) - 0.330c
C
i) - 0.0892c
ii) - 0.234c
iii) - 0.283c
D
i) - 0.625c
ii) - 0.859c
iii) - 0.894c
