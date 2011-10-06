1. Intro to Physics Units
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the effective (screened ) atomic number Zeff for the 3s fundamental state of sodium. The measured value of energy for the 3s state is approximately -5 eV.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Zeff = 1.82
B
Zeff = 3.31
C
Zeff = 2.45
D
Zefff = 7.28