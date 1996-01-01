23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
The Carnot Cycle
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A heat engine operating on the basis of the Carnot cycle is designed by a mechanical engineering student. The student uses an electrical resistor operating at 150 °C as the hot thermal reservoir and a large block of ice at 0 °C as the cold thermal reservoir. The heat that comes out of the engine melts the ice at a rate of 100 g/min. What is the work produced by the engine in 10 minutes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
W = 1.83 × 105 J
B
W = 2.15 × 105 J
C
W = 3.34 × 105 J
D
W = 5.17 × 105 J