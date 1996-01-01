8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two metallic spheres have a total mass of 210 kg. When the centers of these spheres are separated by 18 cm, they experience a gravitational pull of 9 x 10-6 N. Determine the individual mass of each metallic sphere in this scenario.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
23.42 kg, 186.58 kg
B
33.52 kg, 186.58 kg
C
23.42 kg, 191.47 kg
D
22.42 kg, 182.58 kg