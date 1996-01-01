8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a system of clay balls of different masses placed at various positions in space, as shown in the figure. In the given scenario, calculate the net gravitational force on the 25 kg mass. Express your answer in unit vectors.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.52 x 10-5 j N
B
3.73 x 10-6 j N
C
-2.21 x 10-5 j N
D
-3.84 x 10-6 j N