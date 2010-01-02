25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A metallic hoop has a diameter of 50. mm. 2.0 × 10 12 extra electrons are pumped onto the hoop charging it. A fluoride ion (F+1) moves parallel to the hoop's axis. If the ion is released motionless 75 mm from the center of the hoop and on the hoop's axis, calculate the speed of the ion when it reaches the center of the hoop.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.9 × 106 m/s
B
6.1 × 105 m/s
C
1.2 × 106 m/s
D
1.6 × 108 m/s