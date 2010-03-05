25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
In electron beam lithography, an electron beam passes through an aperture. Given that the distance between the parallel plates of the aperture is 2.5 cm and an electron is initially launched with a speed of 5 m/s, determine its final speed after undergoing acceleration due to a potential difference of 20 kV between the parallel plates.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.9 × 107 m/s
B
3.5 × 1015 m/s
C
7.0 × 1015 m/s
D
8.4 × 107 m/s