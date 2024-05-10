A uniform beam of mass ﻿ m m m﻿ and length ﻿ L L L﻿ leans against a rough wall as shown below. The coefficients of static friction between the beam and the floor, and between the beam and the wall, are ﻿ μ f = 0.50 \mu_{f}=0.50 μf​=0.50﻿ and ﻿ μ w = 0.30 \mu_{w}=0.30 μw​=0.30﻿ , respectively. Assume the beam is on the verge of slipping and stability is ensured if ﻿ θ ≥ θ min ⁡ \theta \geq \theta_{\min } θ≥θmin​﻿, given by

Calculate the true value of ﻿ θ min ⁡ \theta_{\min } θmin​﻿. Then, assuming the wall is frictionless (﻿ μ w = 0 \mu_{w}=0 μw​=0﻿), the expected value of ﻿ θ min ⁡ is 4 5 ∘ \theta _{\min }\text{ is }45^{\circ } θmin​ is 45∘﻿. Determine the percentage error between the true value and the frictionless wall approximation.



