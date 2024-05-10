15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniform beam of mass m and length L leans against a rough wall as shown below. The coefficients of static friction between the beam and the floor, and between the beam and the wall, are μf=0.50 and μw=0.30 , respectively. Assume the beam is on the verge of slipping and stability is ensured if θ≥θmin, given by
Calculate the true value of θmin. Then, assuming the wall is frictionless (μw=0), the expected value of θmin is 45∘. Determine the percentage error between the true value and the frictionless wall approximation.
