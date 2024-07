A uniform beam of mass  m m m and length  L L L leans against a rough wall as shown below. The coefficients of static friction between the beam and the floor, and between the beam and the wall, are  μ f = 0.50 \mu_{f}=0.50 μf​=0.50 and  μ w = 0.30 \mu_{w}=0.30 μw​=0.30 , respectively. Assume the beam is on the verge of slipping and stability is ensured if  θ ≥ θ min ⁡ \theta \geq \theta_{\min } θ≥θmin​, given by

Calculate the true value of  θ min ⁡ \theta_{\min } θmin​. Then, assuming the wall is frictionless ( μ w = 0 \mu_{w}=0 μw​=0), the expected value of  θ min ⁡ is 4 5 ∘ \theta _{\min }\text{ is }45^{\circ } θmin​ is 45∘. Determine the percentage error between the true value and the frictionless wall approximation.