28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two buckets of sand hang on a frictionless pulley. They are connected with a massless cable such that if one bucket moves up, the other moves downward. The bucket moving downward has an acceleration of 0.6g (where g is the acceleration due to gravity) and a mass of 14.0 kg. Determine the mass of the bucket moving upward.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.60 kg
B
3.50 kg
C
10.5 kg
D
4.00 kg