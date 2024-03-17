12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Position & Displacement
12. Rotational Kinematics Rotational Position & Displacement
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
How long does it take for a large milling wheel to achieve a speed of 66 rpm when rotated by a small driving gear with a radius of 8.0 cm accelerating at 8.0 rad/s², given that the gear and wheel make contact without slipping and the wheel's radius is 22.0 cm?
How long does it take for a large milling wheel to achieve a speed of 66 rpm when rotated by a small driving gear with a radius of 8.0 cm accelerating at 8.0 rad/s², given that the gear and wheel make contact without slipping and the wheel's radius is 22.0 cm?