12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Position & Displacement
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A compact motor pulley is utilized to spin a large grinding disc. The pulley and disc are aligned so their outer rims make contact. The motor pulley, with a radius of 8.0 cm, accelerates at 8.0 rad/s² and remains in touch with a grinding disc that has a radius of 22.0 cm without experiencing any slippage. Determine what the grinding disc's angular acceleration value will be.
