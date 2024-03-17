13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a bowling ball of radius r that rolls without slipping inside a semispherical bowl of radius R, where R is greater than r. The bowling ball starts from rest at a point level with the rim of the bowl. Determine the speed v of the bowling ball when it reaches the bottom of the bowl, assuming no energy is lost to friction.
