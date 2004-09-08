6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The force-acceleration curves of three blocks pulled by ropes with equal strength are shown below. If block 2 has a mass of 4.5 kg, Determine the masses of blocks 1 and 3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
m1 = 6.8 kg
m3 = 3.4 kg
B
m1 = 6.5 kg
m3 = 3.4 kg
C
m1 = 6.8 kg
m3 = 3.0 kg
D
m1 = 6.5 kg
m3 = 3.0 kg
E
m1 = 2.3 kg
m3 = 1.1 kg
F
m1 = 18 kg
m3 = 9.0 kg