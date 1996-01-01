2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Average Velocity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A dog has escaped from its cage and has run 8.2 km away towards a park. The dog has returned to its cage after it has escaped. The dog has taken 25 minutes to run from the park back to the cage. If the origin is positioned at the cage and the dog has run towards the +x-axis, what was the dog's average velocity in m/s for its return from park to the cage?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0
B
-5.47 m/s
C
5.47 m/s
D
-2.74 m/s