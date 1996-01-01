2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Average Velocity
Average Velocity
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rushing ambulance which is carrying an injured patient is approaching the hospital with a distance from the hospital defined by x(t) = bt2 - ct3, where b = 3.10 m/s2 and c = 0.147 m/s3. Determine the average velocity of the ambulance for t = 0 to t = 7.0 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12.20 m/s
B
14.50 m/s
C
17.80 m/s
D
18.35 m/s