1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 3.0 m long, 1.5 m wide, and 0.75 m deep pond is completely filled with water. Only 0.02% of this water contains minerals. If the average density of these minerals is 6.0 × 10-4 kg/L, estimate how many minerals (in kg) are present in the pond.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.2 × 10-3 kg
B
4.1 × 10-4 kg
C
8.4 × 10-3 kg
D
3.2 × 10-4 kg