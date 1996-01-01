11. Momentum & Impulse
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two pucks with masses of 150 g and 170 g. The first puck is moving to the east at 18 m/s, while the second puck is moving to the north at 24 m/s. After the collision, the two pucks stick together and move as one object. What is the resulting speed and direction of the combined 320 g puck? Express your answer as an angle north of east.
ANSWER OPTIONS
A
5.3 m/s ,56.5° north of east
B
12.1 m/s ,46.1° north of east
C
18.6 m/s ,38.5° north of east
D
14.2 m/s ,65.6° north of east