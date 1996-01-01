The speed of a cylinder and a spherical ball rolling along a horizontal table is 2.2 m/s when they come across a ramp making an angle of 30° with the table. The cylinder has a radius of 5.0 cm and a mass of 450 g while the sphere has a radius of 6.0 cm and a mass of 500g. Find the distances traveled up the ramp by i) the cylinder and ii) the sphere just before they start rolling down the ramp.