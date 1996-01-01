The equation v x 2 = (nP 0 /m)t describes the velocity of an engine-powered device for time t 1 = 0 and t 2 = 30 s. During this time interval, the engine is at its peak acceleration. The equation contains an engine's power in multiples of P 0 (nP 0 ) in watts, the device's mass, m in kg, and v in m/s. The equation is interpreted as v2 having a direct relationship with t. Derive an expression for the acceleration in terms of P 0 , m, and t that can be used to determine acceleration at a time, t ≤ 30 s.