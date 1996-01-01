2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equation vx2 = (nP0/m)t describes the velocity of an engine-powered device for time t1 = 0 and t2 = 30 s. During this time interval, the engine is at its peak acceleration. The equation contains an engine's power in multiples of P0 (nP0) in watts, the device's mass, m in kg, and v in m/s. The equation is interpreted as v2 having a direct relationship with t. Derive an expression for the acceleration in terms of P0, m, and t that can be used to determine acceleration at a time, t ≤ 30 s.
The equation vx2 = (nP0/m)t describes the velocity of an engine-powered device for time t1 = 0 and t2 = 30 s. During this time interval, the engine is at its peak acceleration. The equation contains an engine's power in multiples of P0 (nP0) in watts, the device's mass, m in kg, and v in m/s. The equation is interpreted as v2 having a direct relationship with t. Derive an expression for the acceleration in terms of P0, m, and t that can be used to determine acceleration at a time, t ≤ 30 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ax = √(nP0/2mt)
B
ax = √(nP0/4mt)
C
ax = √(nP0t/4m)
D
ax = √(nP0t/2mt)