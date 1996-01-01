2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A racing motorbike is moving at a speed of 100 km/h along a straight road. The rider increases the speed of the motorbike to the maximum level. The speedometer reading shows 120 km/h after the motorbike travels 10.0 km. Draw a complete motion diagram for this motorbike.
