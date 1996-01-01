10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Energy Types
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The energy level diagram of a hypothetical ion is shown below. The energy levels are labeled as E 1, E 2, and E 3. Determine the wavelength of radiation required to excite the ion from the ground state, E 1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
186 nm; 345 nm
B
186 nm; 400 nm
C
345 nm; 498 nm
D
400 nm; 498 nm