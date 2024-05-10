In a physics experiment, a wooden block of mass ﻿ M 1 M_1 M1​﻿ is placed on a frictionless table and connected through a pulley to a hanging nylon block of mass ﻿ M 2 M_2 M2​﻿. The system is linked by a nylon cord with a mass ﻿ M C M_{C} MC​﻿ , which passes over a frictionless pulley, as shown. The cord is divided into two segments with lengths ﻿ L 1 L_1 L1​﻿ on the table side and ﻿ L 2 L_2 L2​﻿ on the hanging side, where the total length of the cord is ﻿ L = L 1 + L 2 L=L_1+L_2 L=L1​+L2​﻿. Derive an equation to determine the acceleration ﻿ a a a﻿ of the system.