6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a physics experiment, a wooden block of mass M1 is placed on a frictionless table and connected through a pulley to a hanging nylon block of mass M2. The system is linked by a nylon cord with a mass MC , which passes over a frictionless pulley, as shown. The cord is divided into two segments with lengths L1 on the table side and L2 on the hanging side, where the total length of the cord is L=L1+L2. Derive an equation to determine the acceleration a of the system.
