In a physics experiment, a wooden block of mass  M 1 M_1 M1​ is placed on a frictionless table and connected through a pulley to a hanging nylon block of mass  M 2 M_2 M2​. The system is linked by a nylon cord with a mass  M C M_{C} MC​ , which passes over a frictionless pulley, as shown. The cord is divided into two segments with lengths  L 1 L_1 L1​ on the table side and  L 2 L_2 L2​ on the hanging side, where the total length of the cord is  L = L 1 + L 2 L=L_1+L_2 L=L1​+L2​. Derive an equation to determine the acceleration  a a a of the system.