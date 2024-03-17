Physics
Improve your experience by picking them
A planet revolves around a star in 4330 Earth days while it completes a revolution around its own axis in 10.0 hours on Earth. Determine its angular velocity about the star and its own axis.
Angular velocity about the star = 1.68 x 10-8 rad/s;
Angular velocity about own axis = 1.75 x 10-4 rad/s;
Angular velocity about the star = 9.62 x 10-7 rad/s;
Angular velocity about own axis = 1.00 x 10-2 rad/s;
Angular velocity about the star = 1.45 x 10-3 rad/s;
Angular velocity about own axis = 6.28 x 10-1 rad/s;
Angular velocity about the star = 8.31 x 10-2 rad/s;
Angular velocity about own axis = 3.60 x 101 rad/s;