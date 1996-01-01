19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
An 8-meter-wide and 16-meter-long water retention structure has varying depths. The shallow end is 2 meters deep, while the deep end reaches 5 meters (rises linearly). Determine the mass of the water contained in the structure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.49 x 105 kg
B
5.21 x 105 kg
C
3.68 x 105kg
D
4.48 x 105 kg