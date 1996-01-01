14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque Due to Weight
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 55 kg athlete preparing to dive stands at the end of a homogenous horizontal diving board of mass 38 kg. The diving board is 6.0 m long. The other end is anchored through a screw to the diving tower. Calculate the magnitude of the torque exerted by the athlete and the board about the screw.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
444 N•m
B
912 N•m
C
2119 N•m
D
4356 N•m