11. Momentum & Impulse
Impulse with Variable Forces
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Impulse is defined as the change in momentum of an object. Determine the magnitude of the impulse that will be exerted on a 2kg block by the force shown in the figure below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
120 Ns
B
90 Ns
C
60 Ns
D
30 Ns