The change in the density 𝜌 of a substance, when the temperature changes by Δ𝑇, is given by the equation ﻿ Δ ρ = − β ρ Δ T \Delta \rho=-\beta \rho \Delta T Δρ=−βρΔT﻿. In a climate control experiment, the coefficient of volume expansion for a certain liquid substance in the temperature range from 0.0°C to about 20.0°C is given approximately by ﻿ β = a + b T + c T 2 \beta=a+b T+c T^{2} β=a+bT+cT2﻿, where ﻿ a = − 6.43 × 1 0 − 5 ( ∘ C ) − 1 , b = 1.70 × 1 0 − 5 ( ∘ C ) − 2 a=-6.43 \times 10^{-5}\left({ }^{\circ} C\right)^{-1}, b=1.70 \times 10^{-5}\left({ }^{\circ} \mathrm{C}\right)^{-2} a=−6.43×10−5(∘C)−1,b=1.70×10−5(∘C)−2﻿, and ﻿ c = − 2.02 × 1 0 − 7 ( ∘ C ) − 3 c=-2.02\times 10^{-7}\left(^{\circ }C\right)^{-3} c=−2.02×10−7(∘C)−3﻿. Using this formula, determine the temperature at which this liquid substance has its greatest density within the given temperature range.