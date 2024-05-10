20. Heat and Temperature
Volume Thermal Expansion
20. Heat and Temperature Volume Thermal Expansion
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The change in the density 𝜌 of a substance, when the temperature changes by Δ𝑇, is given by the equation Δρ=−βρΔT. In a climate control experiment, the coefficient of volume expansion for a certain liquid substance in the temperature range from 0.0°C to about 20.0°C is given approximately by β=a+bT+cT2, where a=−6.43×10−5(∘C)−1,b=1.70×10−5(∘C)−2, and c=−2.02×10−7(∘C)−3. Using this formula, determine the temperature at which this liquid substance has its greatest density within the given temperature range.
The change in the density 𝜌 of a substance, when the temperature changes by Δ𝑇, is given by the equation Δρ=−βρΔT. In a climate control experiment, the coefficient of volume expansion for a certain liquid substance in the temperature range from 0.0°C to about 20.0°C is given approximately by β=a+bT+cT2, where a=−6.43×10−5(∘C)−1,b=1.70×10−5(∘C)−2, and c=−2.02×10−7(∘C)−3. Using this formula, determine the temperature at which this liquid substance has its greatest density within the given temperature range.