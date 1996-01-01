4. 2D Kinematics
Kinematics in 2D
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A soccer player kicks a ball from the ground level at an angle of 60.0° with an initial speed of 20.0 m/s towards the goal. Ignore air resistance. Assuming the goal is 50.0 m away from the player, and the goalkeeper starts moving towards the ball from the goal line at the instant the ball is kicked, with a constant speed to catch the ball just before it lands. Find the speed at which the goalkeeper must move.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.98 m/s
B
4.15 m/s
C
5.67 m/s
D
7.23 m/s