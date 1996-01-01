4. 2D Kinematics
Kinematics in 2D
4. 2D Kinematics Kinematics in 2D
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A steel block, with a mass of 4.5 kg, and a concrete block, with a mass of 5.5 kg, are positioned on a frictionless inclined plane as shown. The concrete block is initially 0.90 m above the floor. The falling concrete block causes the steel block to accelerate at 5.4 m/s2 on the frictionless surface. Given that the system starts from rest and air resistance is negligible, calculate the velocity of the concrete block just before it makes contact with the floor.
A steel block, with a mass of 4.5 kg, and a concrete block, with a mass of 5.5 kg, are positioned on a frictionless inclined plane as shown. The concrete block is initially 0.90 m above the floor. The falling concrete block causes the steel block to accelerate at 5.4 m/s2 on the frictionless surface. Given that the system starts from rest and air resistance is negligible, calculate the velocity of the concrete block just before it makes contact with the floor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.7 m/s
B
3.1 m/s
C
4.6 m/s
D
5.4 m/s