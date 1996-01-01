A steel block, with a mass of 4.5 kg, and a concrete block, with a mass of 5.5 kg, are positioned on a frictionless inclined plane as shown. The concrete block is initially 0.90 m above the floor. The falling concrete block causes the steel block to accelerate at 5.4 m/s2 on the frictionless surface. Given that the system starts from rest and air resistance is negligible, calculate the velocity of the concrete block just before it makes contact with the floor.