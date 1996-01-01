31. Alternating Current
Phasors for Capacitors
31. Alternating Current Phasors for Capacitors
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
An inductive coil (L = 300 mH) and a parallel plate capacitor (C = 2.30 μF) are connected in series to a power source of variable frequency. The frequency of the power source is set at 1 kHz. i) Calculate the inductive reactance (XL) of the inductor and ii) the capacitive reactance (XC) of the capacitor at this frequency. iii) At what frequency f0 does the inductive reactance equal the capacitive reactance?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) XL = 3000 Ω
ii) XC = 69.2 Ω
iii) f0 = 192 Hz
B
i) XL = 1880 Ω
ii) XC = 69.2 Ω
iii) f0 = 192 Hz
C
i) XL = 1880 Ω
ii) XC = 435 Ω
iii) f0 = 1200 Hz
D
i) XL = 3000 Ω
ii) XC = 435 Ω
iii) f0 = 1200 Hz
