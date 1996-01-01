An inductive coil (L = 300 mH) and a parallel plate capacitor (C = 2.30 μF) are connected in series to a power source of variable frequency. The frequency of the power source is set at 1 kHz. i) Calculate the inductive reactance (X L ) of the inductor and ii) the capacitive reactance (X C ) of the capacitor at this frequency. iii) At what frequency f 0 does the inductive reactance equal the capacitive reactance?