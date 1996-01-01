24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tiny ink droplet of mass mo and charge q moves horizontally through the air with a viscosity η. The ink droplet is propelled by an external electric field E but is constantly opposed by retarding force Fr = -6πηrv of the air. Determine an expression for radius r of the ink droplet such that it moves with terminal velocity vt.
