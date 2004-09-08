6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Newton's First & Second Laws
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Straps are used to manage forces on body parts with injury. In one instance, a patient with a jaw injury requires a net upward force of 8.0 N applied on the chin using a strap. If the strap has uniform tension throughout its length and the angle between T1 and T2 is 65°, what tension should be set in the strap to provide the desired upward force?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
14.9 N
B
4.74 N
C
7.44 N
D
2.54 N
E
9.48 N